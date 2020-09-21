Netflix's 'Locke & Key' Season 2 Begins Production; Cast Shares First Virtual Read Photo

Locke & Key is a supernatural horror drama web television series. It premiered on Netflix on February 7, 2020, and garnered good responses from the viewers. A second season was announced by the makers. Now the production on Locke & Key season 2 has officially begun.

Also Read | 'Locke & Key' Officially Renewed For A Second Season By Netflix; Check Motion Poster

Locke & Key season 2 production begins

The makers have officially announced that the production on Netflix’s Locke & Key season 2 has commenced. The news was revealed on the series’ official social media handles. A collage picture of the lead cast members was shared. It has Connor Jessup, Jackson Robert Scott, Emilia Jones and Darby Stanchfield. Jessup and Jones are showing their script which is virtually sent to them on their devices. Check out the post below.

Also Read | 'Locke And Key' Filming Locations: Check Out The Places Where This Netflix Series Is Shot

Locke & Key cast has Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, the matriarch of the Locke family. Connor Jessup plays the eldest son, Tyler Locke with Emilia Jones as the middle child and only daughter, Kinsey Locke, and Jackson Robert Scott as the youngest son Bode Locke. Stanchfield recently shared a picture with Jones displaying their 'before and after' COVID-19 meet.

Also Read | Netflix Shows Adapted From Books; From 'Locke And Key' To 'All The Bright Places'

Locke & Key cast also features Laysla De Oliveria as the demonic entity along with Petrice Jones, Griffin Gluck, Bill Heck, Aaron Ashmore, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Kevin Alves, Genevieve Kang and others. The first season has 10 episodes. After their dad's murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers and secrets.

Also Read | 'Watered Down Adaption' Or 'value For Money?': Here Is Netflix's 'Locke & Key' Review

Locke & Key is developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. The show is based on the comic-book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. The script of season 2 was said to be started even before the first season was premiered on Netflix. Multiple-seasons are set to be planned by the showrunners. Locke & Key season 2 plot is said to pick-up from the first season left, showing the continuance of the Locke family who will now face new threats. The upcoming season might stream on Netflix in mid or late 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.