'Laila Majnu' Cast: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Cast Of This Romantic Flick

Laila Majnu was a romantic flick which was helmed by director Imtiaz Ali's brother Sajid Ali. The film marked the debut of actors Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary who were also lauded for their performance in the movie. Their intense chemistry was also well-received by the audience.

The movie was bankrolled by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali. The movie released in the theatres on September 7, 2018. The movie was a rendition of the classic tragic romantic tale between star-crossed lovers Laila and Majnu. Here is all you need to know about the star cast of the movie and the characters they essayed in the film.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Netflix Original Film 'Bulbbul' Trailer Out, Fans Call It 'intriguing'

Laila Majnu Cast

Tripti Dimri as Laila

Tripti made her Bollywood debut with this film. The actor essayed the role of a free-spirited and vivacious girl Laila who always dreams to meet her ultimate soulmate. She enjoys the attention of the boys in her vicinity until she catches the eye of Qais.

Also Read: 'Bulbbul': Anushka Sharma Drops Trailer Of Her Upcoming Supernatural Drama

Laila soon begins a whirlwind romance with Qais which is kept hidden from her parents due to the rivalry between their respective families. But things soon take turn for the worse when their relationship is discovered by their families. Tripti Dimri's intense act as Laila was well-received by the audience.

Also Read: Netflix India's Banter With A Fan Will Definitely Impress Kareena Kapoor; Here's Why

Avinash Tiwary as Qais

The movie also saw the debut of Avinash whose act as the 'madly in love' Majnu was applauded by the critics and the fans alike. The actor played the role of Qais who falls in love with Laila at first sight. He starts expressing his love for her despite their families sharing an age-old rivalry.

When fate has them separated, Qais begins spiraling towards a sense of denial. He soon turns into the forlorn lover 'Majnu' when he cannot bear the separation any longer from his ladylove. Avinash stole the show in the second part of the movie as he sunk into the teeth of his character effortlessly.

Sumit Kaul as Ibban

Sumit essays the role of the main antagonist in the film. His character Ibban was shown to be offering political support to Laila's father and wanted to take control of her family property by eventually marrying her. Sumit who is known for his work on TV shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Chakravartin Samrat Ashok was also much appreciated by his work as the conniving Ibban in the movie.

Shagufta Ali as Laila's aunt

Shagufta Ali is known for her performances in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Punar Vivah, and Veera. She essayed the role of Laila's aunt in the film. Even with her brief part, the actor's performance was much well-received by the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.