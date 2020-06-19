'Bulbbul': Anushka Sharma Drops Trailer Of Her Upcoming Supernatural Drama

The makers of the Netflix original supernatural drama have released the trailer of the upcoming film Bulbbul and going by it, the trailer is sure to send chills down the spine. The Anushka Sharma’s latest production, features Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary in important roles. The two-minute trailer unveils the life of a Bengali child bride who later grows into a mysterious female ruler of the house.

Anushka Sharma drops trailer of next production Bulbbul

The intriguing trailer of the film opens with a kid asking for a story to be told from her husband and it later transforms into a scary one which takes the viewers on a world with supernatural powers. The video drops several hints that the story revolves around a child bride and the injustices meted out to children. While the trailer shows a scary set up with haunting music and edgy narrative, it also showcases certain social issues including child marriage and abusive landlords. Going by the clip, the story of the film seems to be set in the Bengal in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. the story of the flick seems like a multi-layered one of the making of a witch.

Read: Anushka Sharma Shares Intriguing First Look Of Netflix Original Film 'Bulbbul'

Read: Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' Has Got 'Friends' Joey Tribbiani Stumped; Here's Why

After flaunting their impeccable acting skills and chemistry with their last outing Laila Majnu, the main Tripti and Avinash, are working together for the second time after and are sure to create magic again. Anushka Sharma shared the trailer on her Twitter handle and wrote that what if the childhood bedtime stories turn into a real tale.

As per reports, according to Netflix, the story of the mystery film is an Indian fable set in 20th century Bengal. The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a demon-woman casts a magical spell over her happy world.

Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz bankrolled the recently released Paatal Lok web series which was widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The production house is all set to release the Netflix original film on June 24, 2020. The actor sometime back took to her Instagram and shared the first look motion poster of her latest production. The poster of Bulbbul is intriguing as it does not reveal any major details about the film and maintains the mystery that has been wrapped around the project for a long time.

Read: Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma In Similar Sheer Gown; See Who Wore It Better

Read: Kiara Advani Or Anushka Sharma: Who Wore The Head-to-toe Red Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.