Netflix India's Banter With A Fan Will Definitely Impress Kareena Kapoor; Here's Why

Netflix India recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of girl gangs from various shows. The picture consisted of girl gangs from top shows like Sex Education, Never Have I Ever, FRIENDS, and the film Ocean's 8. Netflix's post was fun and reminded fans of the popular sitcoms but what stole the spotlight was the fun banter between a fan and Netflix India.

Netflix India's fun banter with a fan on Instagram

Netflix India posted a picture recently on Instagram comprising of a massive girl gang. The caption to the post was fun and light. The caption asked fans to pick their favourite girl gang. A fan who seemed to love Kareena Kapoor asked a question as to why was Kareena Kapoor's popular Poo gang from the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was not a part of the post. Netflix's reply to the fan's comment was not only savage but stole the major spotlight. Several fans showcased their feelings through a series of other comments on the post.

Netflix's comment included the famous dialogue of Kareena Kapoor from the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Kareena Kapoor in the film gives the savage, "Tell Me How It Was" reply to one of the college boys who asks her out for a movie. The film and her character Poo went on to become one of the most popular characters she had played before portraying the role of Geet from the film, Jab We Met.

Netflix India's Instagram post included the popular sitcoms Sex Education, Never Have I Ever, and FRIENDS. While the show Sex Education is based on a boy who happens to give sex advice to students in his school. On the other hand, the show Never Have I Ever showcases the challenges and life of a South Indian girl who lives in America.

The popular sitcom FRIENDS with it's 10 long yet fun seasons needs no introduction. The post also included the popular girl gang from the film Ocean's 8. The film talks about the lives of seven girls who gather together to steal a diamond necklace, worth 150 million dollars, from the prestigious MET Gala.

