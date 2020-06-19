Anushka Sharma's Netflix Original Film 'Bulbbul' Trailer Out, Fans Call It 'intriguing'

Anushka Sharma has been on a winning streak with her production ventures. Recently, the actor-producer had previously introduced the series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video which garnered love from both audience and critics. Now, with her latest production venture Bulbbul, the Phillauri actor is all set to tap into the horror-mythological genre. Check out the trailer below:

Bulbbul trailer out now

Also read: Popular films rejected by Anushka Sharma her fans must check out

With the trailer's debut, a number of Anushka Sharma's fans took to their social media and lauded her for being a producer which brings fresh content to please the audience members. One of the most common reactions to the trailer was 'intriguing', as it does not give away much about the plot of the film.

While some fans also appreciated the VFX use which can be seen in the majority throughout the trailer. Check out fan reactions for the Bulbbul trailer below -

Also read: Alia Bhatt shares 'sunlight Sunday' pic, credits Anushka Sharma for the inspiration

About Bulbbul

The film is set in Bengal in the late 19th and 20th centuries. The trailer hints at the film being a multi-layered story of the making of a witch, having supernatural elements weaved into the narrative. Certain reports had previously claimed that the film would be a story of women's emancipation and the trailer has furthermore confirmed that to some extent. The film has been directed by Anvita Dutt, who has worked previously as a lyricist and dialogue writer.

The lead pair in the film is played by Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri who will be seen together after the film Laila Majnu. The lead pair will be backed by the supporting actors Rahul Bose, Parambrata and Paoli Dam. The trailer opens with a small kid asking to hear a story and being told that it will soon turn into a horror story, confirming the previous speculations about Bulbbul having horror elements to it.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, OTT platform receive legal notice for 'Paatal Lok'; Read details here

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma had recently spoken to a news portal about her production ventures. The actor-producer had shared that her production company Clean Slate Films already has a number of projects that have been greenlit and the writing process for the same will start soon. It will be interesting to see what the actor's production house has in store for fans. Bulbbul will start streaming on Netflix from June 24, 2020.

Also read: Anushka Sharma says 'as a soldier's daughter, death of a soldier will always hurt hard'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.