How Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt And Others Welcomed New Year 2020

New Year calls for a celebration and people around the world welcomed 2020. Bollywood celebrities were also seen enjoying the holiday time with their loved ones. Bollywood actresses were seen bidding goodbye to 2019 and greeting the new decade and year, 2020 with warmth and excitement. Read to know about how a few of Bollywood actresses celebrated the new year.

How Bollywood actresses celebrated the new year

Anushka Sharma

The PK actresses welcomed 2020 with her husband, Virat Kohli. The couple were seen ice skating and enjoying the snow in Switzerland. A picture of them with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal went viral on the internet.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was seen at an undisclosed location as she celebrated the New Year. Ayan Mukerji, director and close friend of the actress, was also seen in her stories. Alia also uploaded her picture from the sunny beach location.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was seen at a beach enjoying the holiday. She also uploaded a video and picture where she was seen having fun. Check them below.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez welcomed the year with her close ones. She was seen with her mother and a close friend. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also appeared with her. They were seen ice skiing in Switzerland.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The royal couple of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed 2020 together. The couple along with their son Taimur Ali Khan spent New Year in Switzerland. They also met with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The popular couple, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were together as they welcome 2020. She was kissing her husband at a concert. The Jonas Brothers, with their wives’, celebrated the new year.

Sara Ali Khan

The Simmba actresses were seen with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She uploaded several pictures in which she is seen at holy places from different religions. See the pictures and her boomerang story.

