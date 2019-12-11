Chhapaak Director Meghna Gulzar Reveals Why She Cast Deepika Padukone Over Alia Bhatt

The makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak dropped the trailer on the internet today. Since then, the internet has been gushing about its hard-hitting premise and plotline. Deepika plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Malti. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Meghna Gulzar talks about casting Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak

Ever since the trailer of Chhapaak dropped, Deepika Padukone has been showered with praises from all corners. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the director, Meghna Gulzar, spoke why she did not choose Alia Bhatt for the role instead of Deepika Padukone. She emphasised on the fact that while making a film based on someone else’s life, the actor’s physicality and character is what is important. She also said that one does not cast people because they shared a successful collaboration in the past.

When asked about why she decided to take on the subject, director Meghna Gulzar said that Laxmi Agarwal’s case was so critical and it introduced newer amendments in the Consitution of the country on the sale of acids. She also revealed that she came across the story just after her film Talwar was released. She immediately got in touch with Laxmi and started drafting the story with the help of a writer, Atika Chohan.

Meghna Gulzar also revealed that she had to convince Laxmi Agarwal that she was going to handle the topic with the utmost sensitivity and not trivialise it. She also revealed that, over time, Laxmi opened up to her. Since then, the two have been tight and they confide in each other a lot.

Gulzar also revealed that when she saw Laxmi Agarwal’s pictures before the attack, it was Deepika Padukone’s face that came to her mind. She also revealed that Deepika did not consider the offer at first but gradually accepted it since it was too compelling to pass on. Meghna Gulzar had previously also said that Deepika Padukone will be seen as a “revelation” in the film. Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020.

