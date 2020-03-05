The Debate
Here's A Glimpse Into Urvashi Rautela's Workout Regime; WATCH

Bollywood News

According to her Instagram posts, it has been observed that Urvashi Rautela is obsessed with fitness. Take a look at some pics & videos shared by her.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a famous film actor and model in the Bollywood industry. She is also a great dancer and has knowledge of several different dance forms. She has appeared in some popular Bollywood movies like Pagalpanti, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and many more. The actor was crowned as the Miss Diva 2015 and also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

She is an active social media user and loves to update her Instagram page with her amazing pictures. She never fails to turn heads with her stunning outfits and fashion sense. According to her Instagram posts, it has been observed that Urvashi Rautela is obsessed with her fitness. So, take a glimpse into Urvashi Rautela's workout regime.

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Slays In A Blue Bikini, But Fans Wonder About The Misplaced Hand Print

Urvashi Rautela's workout regime

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Urvashi Rautela's Post-birthday Vacation Pictures Are #selfpamper Goals; Check Them Out

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Urvashi Rautela's Fetish For Voguish Skirt Styles Will Leave You Awestruck; See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Times When Urvashi Rautela Rocked The High Pony-tail Hairstyle With Confidence

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
