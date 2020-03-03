Urvashi Rautela's Fetish For Voguish Skirt Styles Will Leave You Awestruck; See Pictures

Urvashi Rautela, who ringed in her 26th birthday on February 25, 2020, is one of the most promising new-age actors in Bollywood. She has featured in a couple of commercial films like Grand Masti and Pagalpanti, but it was her performance in Hate Story 4 which won millions of hearts. With the success of Hate Story 4, Urvashi proved her acting mettle on the silver screen. The way she carried the entire film on her shoulders was simply remarkable.

Urvashi Rautela is not just a brilliant actor but a fashionista in real-life. Her fashion choices are out of the box and unique. Urvashi Rautela enjoys a humungous fanbase on social media. Her Instagram handle is filled with gorgeous pictures in some of the most alluring outfits. Going through Urvashi Rautela's photos on her Instagram, we observed her love for skirts. Take a look-

Urvashi Rautela's love for skirts is evident from these photos

Urvashi Rautela rocks the bottle green flared long skirt with a white shirt like a pro. She paired it with a white top and silver peep-toe heels.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi looks ravishing in this animal print body-hugging skirt. She paired it with a white satin top and kept her makeup minimalistic.

The 'Love Dose' girl looks dreamy in a sky-blue pencil skirt and matching crop top. Somehow she reminds us of Disney's princess jasmine in this attire.

Urvashi's black denim skirt with multiple belts is a real-steal from her wardrobe. She opted for a bright pink crop-top to complete her overall look, which is complementing her personality totally.

The 'Pagalpanti' actor looks adorable in this baby pink corduroy co-ord outfit, which she combined with a white top.

Before making her Bollywood debut Urvashi Rautela won several beauty pageants like Miss Universe India in 2015. She starred opposite megastar Sunny Deol in her debut movie Singh Saab the Great. Urvashi has also featured in various music videos like Bijli Ki Taar, Love Dose etc.

