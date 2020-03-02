Times When Urvashi Rautela Rocked The High Pony-tail Hairstyle With Confidence

Urvashi Rautela is a popular model, actor and a well-known super dancer in the Indian film industry. Urvashi made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great alongside Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. The actor influenced her fans with her sharp looks and charisma in the movie Hate Story 4. Urvashi Rautela, the Miss Diva 2015, also represented India in the Miss Universe pageant in 2015.

The actor manages to make heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Urvashi Rautela is an active social media user and keeps posting stunning pictures of her on social media. Some of her best looks are in high-pony tail hairstyles that she styled for some of her stunning outfits. Here is a compilation of how you too can rock the high ponytail look-

Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in these high ponytail hairstyles-

The actor looks stunning in this pink gown with diamond-studded necklaces and high ponytail hairstyle.

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Urvashi Rautela looks elegant in this bright red skirt and tube-blouse with her beautifully tied pony-tail.

Urvashi Rautela is wearing a white one side off-shoulder crop top and white shorts. She complimented the look with her pony-tail.

Urvashi looks impeccable in these white shorts and blue shirt. She embraced her suit-pant look with a stunning pony-tail hairstyle.

Urvashi Rautela looks beautiful in this pink turtle-neck t-shirt and black belted skirt. She completed her look with her high pony-tail and floral earrings.

