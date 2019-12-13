Best Of Alia Bhatt's Love Songs; Did Your Favourite One Make It To The List?

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular Bollywood stars who has now worked in several popular films. The actor is known for her roles in which she can flaunt her beauty, but this doesn’t stop her from making movies like Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Highway, which show off her acclaimed acting chops. People have also loved the role of Safeena from Gully Boy. Alia has now worked in movies of different genres like action, romance, comedy, and mysteries.

The actor recently won the Star Screen Award for Best Actress for her role of Safeena in Gully Boy. She has worked in several movies whose songs have been popular and trending among the audience. Let’s check out some of the best love songs from the movies that star Alia.

Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya

This song is among the best love songs of this decade. This song, when it was released, has a strong reception and fans liked to listen to it on repeat. This song also showed the romance of Alia and Varun from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Ishq Wala Love from Student Of The Year

This song is probably the most popular romantic songs of the time the movie was released. The movie was the debut of Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. After this film, Alia and Varun starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. The movies in which Alia and Varun star together have the best songs and fans love it.

Samjhawaan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Goshal, this song instantly became sensational right after it dropped. It is still among the popular love songs of all time. Fans love it even today.

Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab

This song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh. It is from the movie Udta Punjab. In the movie, Alia is a victim of drug abuse and battles to free herself from the havoc that has wreaked upon her. Diljit’s beautiful voice surely makes this song emotional.

