Here's An Unseen Pic Of Rishi Kapoor And Sridevi Which Will Make Fans Go Gaga; Check Out

Late Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi were among the most celebrated actors in the industry. The actors have left a legacy behind and till now remain to be fan favourites among cinephiles. Fans of the duo often go on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more as they remember the actors. Recently a fan page went on to share an unseen picture of Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi where they look truly unmissable and netizens are sure to go all gaga over it.

In the picture, the duo can be seen looking all stunning at they strike a pose for the camera. This unseen picture is from their film Chandni that was released in the year 1989. Rishi Kapoor can be seen wearing a printed quirky printed shirt along with a beige coloured pant. The actor completed his look with a simple hairdo.

Sridevi, on the other hand, can be seen donning a yellow top and paired it with a red shirt along with blue denim. She completed the look with a hat and opted for wavy hairdo well-done brows, kohled eyes, and bold lips. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this picture, the fan page goes on to share several unseen pictures, videos and more that often go on to make rounds on the internet. Earlier to this pic, the fan page shared an adorable picture of Sridevi that shows her childhood and grown-up post. The picture shared by the fan page is too cute to miss. Take a look.

About Chandni

The movie, Chandni was directed by Yash Chopra and penned by Kamna Chandra. The movie released in 1989 and starred Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Vinod Khanna in lead roles. The plot revolves around a woman named Chandni who is heartbroken as her lover Rohit suddenly disappears from her life. Chandni later goes on to meet Lalit who instantly falls in love with her. Lalit tries to impress her until Rohit returns and knocks on her door.

The movie also starred Anupam Kher, Waheeda Rehman, and Sushma Seth in pivotal roles. The movie was loved by fans, movie buffs and film critics and was also nominated for several categories including Best Actress, Best Supporting role and more. Watch the trailer of the film below.

