Sunny Deol Shares An Adorable Throwback Post Of Karan Deol On His Birthday

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol turns 29 today, November 27. Sunny, who is one amongst the most popular faces in the industry, has a very long list of hits attached to his cap. The veteran actor recently introduced his beloved son to the big screens with his film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. In most of his interviews, Sunny Deol has revealed how much his family and his children mean to him. He gushed to talk about his bond with Karan and how it has strengthened through the years. On his special day, Sunny has shared an adorable photograph with Karan on social media.

Sunny Deol shares a throwback picture with Karan Deol

On the occasion of Karan Deol’s 29th birthday, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram to share Karan’s childhood photograph. In it, Sunny Deol is seen hugging Karan and the two share a cute moment. The picture has Karan looking chubby and young. Sharing his heartiest wishes, the Ghayal actor wrote, “Happy Birthday My Son.” He then went on to call Karan his 'strength' and his 'blessing'. One of his fans wrote, “Happy birthday Champ”. Have a look at the picture.

Sunny Deol was quite elated to direct his son’s debut in the industry. While interacting with an entertainment portal, Sunny shared that he went through a flood of emotions while directing Karan. The Darr actor also revealed that he was the first from his generation to be launched and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas film made him realise what his father (Dharmendra) must have gone through during Betaab (Sunny's debut film). Furthermore, he concluded saying that a father would always empathise, but also strengthen the path of his child. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas saw a decent collection at the box office.

Here's how netizens have wished Karan Deol on his birthday

