Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday | Whose Off-shoulder Polka Look Is On Point?

Fashion and Bollywood always go hand-in-hand. While some actors love to experiment with their clothing style, others play it safe. Polka dots have been a favourite style for many years. Actors like Nutan, Dimple Kapadia, and many others have sported polka dot fashion many times which proves that this print is classic. However, while scrolling through social media handles of actors, we came across Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey’s love for theanoff-shoulder polka-dotted dress. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore it better.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Shared Screen Space With Abhishek Bachchan; Watch Throwback Video

Jennifer Winget

TV actor Jennifer Winget is ruling the Indian television space for many years. Besides her much talked about performances, Jennifer is pretty fashionable in real life, too. Her fans can’t get over her chic looks and she keeps them awestruck with her dresses and fashion statement. In the above post, Jennifer Winget has rocked the '80s look. She attended an event in Ahmedabad and her outfit brought retro fashion back. The actor donned a polka-dot dress and kept her makeup nude.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's TV Shows Whose Scenes Have Received More Than 8-star Ratings On IMDb

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most stunning actors in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from being an amazing actor, the Simmba actor is also a true fashionista. The diva’s fashion choices during her film promotions left her fans impressed. In one such post, Sara Ali Khan is seen sporting a gorgeous monochrome off-shoulder polka dot dress, which she teamed up with a pair of high heels. Her minimal makeup and side-parted hair added to her beauty.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget And Other Female TV Actors Who Have Been A Part Of Web Series

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is currently one of the most popular star kids in the Hindi film industry. After her debut with Student Of The Year 2, the actor has become popular with the masses. Ananya has a sense of fashion that is impeccable and her acting chops are much appreciated by all. Long back, Ananya was snapped at an event and looked stunning in a strapless white polka dot dress which she paired with black heels. She kept her hair simple and her winged eyeliner game was totally on fleek. She opted for minimal make-up and her pink lipstick completed the look for the evening.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, And Other Female TV Actors Who Competed In Dance Reality Shows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.