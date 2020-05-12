Jigar Saraiya Calls Remix Music 'insensitive' And A Very 'non-musician' Take On Song

Remix music is increasing in Bollywood with Dus Bahane 2.0 and Masakali 2.0 being the latest songs to be remixed. Some get good responses while other songs receive backlash. Jigar Saraiya, of the famous composer duo Sachin-Jigar, talked about remix songs and called them “insensitive,” as it's someone else’s hard work.

Jigar Saraiya calls remix insensitive

In an interview with a news agency, Jigar Saraiya said that he and Sachin do not stand by remakes at all. They do not appreciate it and they cannot do it well. He is clear that Sachin and he are maybe not cut out to make remixes. He thinks that maybe they cannot do it well. Jigar stated that those who are doing it and working for the audience it is great because it needs a lot of talent to make remixes. This is one part of the story. Jigar Saraiya said that the other part of the story is that, of course, the duo does not stand morally for remixes because when a song is made, it is not a one-day job. It could take a year or more.

But when someone just picks up a song and puts a beat and remixes it, thinking that someone has worked on it, penned the lyrics, and just changes four lines, the composer feels it is very insensitive. It is a very non-musician take on a song. Jigar stated that nobody goes to a studio thinking, ‘let's go and make a flop song.’ But when you take a song and make a blatant remix and people dance on it, he does not think it is worth it.

Sachin-Jigar has remixed Don’t Be Shy Again in Bala (2019). Mentioning the song, Jigar Saraiya clarified that these two were their albums. He and Sachin have, from the beginning, maintained that they would do their own albums and background score, too.

The popular duo has also composed Lagdi Lahore Di remix in Street Dancer 3D with Guru Randhawa. Jigar Saraiya said that when it came to Street Dancer 3D, that is when they realised they do not want to do it. In conclusion, he stated that they are not going to do any more remixes in the future. This is because they feel these songs are all about making quick hits, which is a phase, that will pass.

