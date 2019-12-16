Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Marriage And THIS Is What She Said

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut 10 years back opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. The movie shot her to fame, and now she is promoting the next part of Dabangg, Dabangg 3, which is slated to release this week. Sonakshi Sinha has been rumoured to be in a few relationships, however, she has neither confirmed nor denied any of the rumours. Rumours about her being in a steady relationship with Bunty Walia made the rounds earlier. However, it was reported that the two called it quits. Zaheer Iqbal, who debuted opposite Pranutan Bahl in Notebook, was rumoured to be Sonakshi Sinha's boyfriend. But the rumour eventually fizzled out.

Sonakshi Sinha talks about getting married

While talking to a reputed tabloid, Sonakshi Sinha claimed that she was single. When asked whether she had any pressure of getting married anytime soon, Sonakshi exclaimed that she needs to find a boy first. She further added that the topic of her marriage comes up ones in a while. She stated that her parents then realise that she is happy and is working well. She also revealed that her parents have left it on her to decide when she wants to get married.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the movie Lal Kaptaan essaying the role of Noor Bai. Lal Kaptaan was set in the 18th century and it also starred Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dabangg 3. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Rajjo in the movie. Dabangg 3 will introduce Saiee Manjrekar, who makes her Bollywood debut. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

