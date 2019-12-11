Sonakshi Sinha Adds "swag Mein Chaar Chand" With Dabangg 3 Insta Filters

Salman Khan is all set to make his comeback as Chulbul Pandey with Dabangg 3. With less than a few days left for the highly-anticipated release of the film, fans are eagerly waiting for the entertainment bonanza, whereas the film’s star cast is taking over social media to promote the film. Fans have been recently treated with a new Dabangg 3 filter, which will allow them to be like their favourite Chulbul Pandey. The makers have released the filter for Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat which features Robinhood Pandey’s heart-shaped sunglasses. These are not your regular pair of sunglasses as these will allow the user to flip their head around and the glasses will swirl and end up on the back of their heads, then back to the front, as the movement happens.

Also Read | Dabangg 3: Salman Khan-starrer Faces Protests From Hindu Janajagruti Samiti In Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha rocks the Chulbul Pandey look

With Salman fans completely hooked onto the Dabangg 3 filter, Sonakshi Sinha also decided to rock the look as she took it to Instagram and posted a video sporting the filter. Sonakshi Sinha topped it with a wink and a flying kiss. Salman Khan also posted a video playing with the Dabangg 3 filter:

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Asked About Having A Female 'Dabangg' In The Film, Her Answer Makes Sense

Dabangg 3 releases December 20, 2020

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise and features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Kicha Sudeep in pivotal roles. The film will also see Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, make her Bollywood debut. Dabangg 3 has been directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film is set to release on 20th December 2020, next week.

Also Read | Dabangg 3 Climax: Salman Khan And Kiccha Sudeep's Intense Fight Sequence Details Leaked?

Also Read | Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Introduces First-ever 'Chulbul Pandey' Filters On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.