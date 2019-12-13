Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha Joins In Munna Badnaam Hua Bandwagon As She Kicks Off Challenge

The songs of the Dabangg franchise usually feature Sonakshi Sinha for either the romantic ones or those with mischief. Her character Rajjo is never seen in the other popular songs like Hud Hud Dabangg, or when Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey is grooving with other ladies. While the Mission Mangal star had stated that’s she’s also a part of Hud Hud Dabangg this time, she is not far off from another song of the album, Munna Badnaam Hua either. Sonakshi is performing some of the hook steps of her on-screen husband. Though not on screen, off-screen she is acing the moves, as she kicked off the Munna Badnaam Hua Challenge.

READ: WATCH: Salman Khan Grooves To 'Munna Badnam' With The Paps, Wins Hearts On Social Media

Sonakshi Sinha took to social media on Thursday, to share a video where she is grooving to Munna Badnaam Hua. Dressed in a denim top and traditional skirt, she aced the step of moving the belt around the waist that Salman does in the track. The actor also impressed by whistling towards the end. She also nominated other stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan and Aayush Sharma and captioned the post, “Why should Munna have all the fun??? Hum bhi karenge #Munnabadnaamchallenge aur nominate karenge doston ko - @jacquelinef143, @kartikaaryan and @aaysharma!!! Aap bhi karo!!”

READ: Prabhu Deva Has This To Say About The 'Munna Badnaam Song' Hook Step

Heres’s the post

READ: Not Warina Hussain, But Kareena Was The First Choice For 'Munna Badnaam' From Dabangg 3

Munna Badnaa Hua sees Salman Khan grooving with Warina Hussain. Even director Prabhudeva makes an appearance in it. The music for the movie has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is gearing up for release on December 27. The film also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan and more.

READ: Munna Badnaam Hua: Salman Khan-Warina Hussain's Song Wows Netizens, Termed 'parda Faad'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.