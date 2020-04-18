Here's Why Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Geet' From 'Jab We Met' Is A True Aries

People who were born between March 20 and April 20 have Aries as their zodiac sign. People with this zodiac sign are continuously looking for dynamic speed and competition and are always the first in everything, from work to social gatherings. Here’s why we have reasons to believe that Jab We Met’s Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a true Aries. Read ahead to know more-

Here’s why we believe that Jab We Met’s Geet is a true Aries

Energetic and Adventurous

The first quality of being an Aries is being energetic and adventurous. One thing that is very visible from the film is that Geet is extremely energetic and adventurous. She is always up for new experiences, so much so that, running away from her house also seemed interesting and exciting to her.

Courageous and Fighter

Another trait of being an Aries is being courageous and a fighter. We know that Geet is extremely courageous when she fought with a man for a bottle of water. In a railway station, Geet fights with a local vendor overcharging her for a "Paani ki bottle". She blasts off loudly about how checking MRPs and being vigilant is important.

Dynamic and Quick-Witted

One interesting characteristic that people with the sunsign have are that they are very dynamic and quick-witted. Geet is the perfect example of a girl who is quick-witted. Even after she loses her luggage and is completely alone in an unknown city with a bunch of strangers at a shady station, she manages to escape from the situation smartly.

Enthusiastic and Confident

Being enthusiastic and confident is a trait that every Aries has. Geet was an extremely confident character and was also very self-obsessed. According to Geet, being self-obsessed is the perfect technique to keep all your haters at bay. Her dialogue “mai toh apni favourite hoon” is considered iconic till date.

