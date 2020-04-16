Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Are Workout Buddies And These Pics Prove It

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora shell major friendship goals with their adorable photos together. The duo participates in different activities and work out together. They also post pictures from their gym sessions on social media.

Earlier, a Kareena Kapoor’s fan page shared a photo featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. They were giving hilarious pose and sported boxing gloves. The caption accompanied by the photo mentions the duo’s crazy gym session that day. With their hair tied in a high ponytail and sporty looks, Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ready for their hardcore workout session.

Here's Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo with Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan work hard on their body. In numerous videos, they can be seen climbing stairs and hitting the gym. Besides working out together, the duo set best friendship goals by celebrating and rejoicing every occasion together. From attending parties to doing activities together during the lockdown, they have shared incredible moments. Therefore, we have compiled some of Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photos while working out that you must check out.

Here are Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor's photos and videos while working out

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Look Cute As A Button In These Childhood Pics

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Funny Scenes From 'K3G', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'

Also read: Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji's Most Memorable Moments Together

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.