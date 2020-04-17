Masaba Gupta Remembers First Time She Dressed Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has taken to her social media handle to share with her followers the stories behind her greatest hits over the years. She would be posting a series of photos on her Instagram post and would be giving details about the outfit as well as what work went behind it. She shared this piece of news with her followers when she posted a picture and wrote in the caption that she would be taking a trip down the memory lane and show her best pieces over the years which she and her team enjoyed working on.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Masaba Gupta saree for the first time back in 2012

Masaba Gupta posted a picture from the time when she dressed up Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time in 2012. Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a yellow and pink coloured silk saree with a Muslin blouse. The actor has her hair tied in a side ponytail and her tresses are resting on her right shoulder. Check out the post below.

Reminiscing the event, Masaba Gupta revealed that the saree worn by Kareena in that post was straight off the runway. She described the saree as a super lightweight Silk saree with a Muslin blouse embellished with beaten gold work on the neck and sleeve. Masaba further wrote in the post that that saree went on to become the label’s one of the bestsellers for many more years.

