Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Sonakshi Sinha- Who Wore The Blue Shimmery Gown Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are both very popular names in the Bollywood industry. Kareena is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is the fashionista and the trendsetter. Kareena Kapoor Khan has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. In fact, Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today.

Another actor who is giving tough competition to her contemporaries is Sonakshi Sinha. Sonakshi Sinha has always impressed fans with her great sense in fashion and powerful acting prowess. Although Sonakshi Sinha's acting career began as a typecast of the traditional Indian woman, her style in recent times has blown many away. Recently, we came across pictures of both the divas slaying it in blue outfits. Have a look below-

Who wore the blue shimmery gown better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a blue shimmery turtle neck gown with full sleeves. The gown has a thigh-high slit and a big bow at the waist. She has worn pink colour heels and applied black nail paint. She has applied gel in her straight hair and set them open neatly, giving them a side partition. Kareena Kapoor Khan has applied nude makeup, which made her look splendid.

In comparison to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha has worn a mermaid style blue shimmery gown with a U neck. The gown's full sleeves add to its elegance. Sonakshi opted to leave her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. Sonakshi Sinha has applied nude makeup with a smokey eye look and truly looked ravishing in this look.

