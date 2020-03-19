Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra & Abhishek Bachchan To Never Work Together? Know Why

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan have worked together in movies like Bluffmaster and Dostana. The actors were reported to reunite on screen for Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. However, Priyanka Chopra reportedly refused to work with Abhishek Bachchan, which led to Farhan Akhtar playing the titular role in the film.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Always Steps Out In Style And These Pictures Are Proof

Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan will never work with each other?

Reports have it that Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan have had issues from the Bluffmaster days. Reports reveal that Aishwarya Rai was supposed to feature in the 2005 movie instead of Priyanka Chopra. However, PeeCee replaced Aishwarya at the last moment. Since then the two actors' relationship has turned cold. Although the actors were a part of Tarun Manshukani's Dostana (2008), however, the reason behind Priyanka Chopra's refusal to work with Abhishek Bachchan is still undisclosed. Reports also reveal that Priyanka Chopra also refused to work on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie that had Abhishek Bachchan in the lead due to personal differences.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Divas Donning Long-tail Gowns Like A Boss

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Urges Fans To 'stock Up Love' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; See Her Full Message

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name. The Netflix film is reported to be in the post-production stage as of now.

Also Read | Kim K, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone's Outfits From The Now Postponed Met Gala

On the other hand, Abhishekh Bachchan is reportedly shooting for Diya Ghosh's Bob Biswas. The movie, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh in the lead, is the spin-off of Saswata Chatterjee's character in Kahaani. Besides the upcomer, Abhishek Bachchan has a slew of movies in his kitty.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.