Kim K, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone's Outfits From The Now Postponed Met Gala

Due to the global Coronavirus outbreak, several events have been cancelled all over the world. One among them is the Met Gala which is held every year on the first Monday of May to celebrate fashion and style. This year it was supposed to be held on May 4 but with the pandemic Coronavirus, Anna Wintour confirmed that the fundraiser event would not be held on its scheduled date.

2020 was special for Met Gala since it would have been its 150th year. The theme for this year was 'About Time: Fashion and Duration' which was supposed to showcase the journey of fashion starting from 1870 to today. However, with the fundraiser being cancelled, here are some iconic Met Gala outfits that will take one down the memory lane:

Kim Kardashian

This popular Hollywood celebrity turns eyes wherever she goes. So it did not come as a surprise when she was the talk of the town with her water-droplet outfit at Met Gala 2019. Here's how Kim Kardashian's outfit looked:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in last year's Met Gala was a sight to behold. She was dressed in a feathery outfit with a cage detail on the bodice. Her hair was styled in an exaggerated hairdo, similar to that of Alice In Wonderland's Mad Hatter. Priyanka Chopra's makeup was also unique in order to go with her dress and whole look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone went for a look resembling the doll Barbie wearing a pink gown at last year's Met Gala. The skirt of the gown was an exaggerated one with a long trail. Her makeup and hair were also kept bold and exaggerated to go with the theme.

Image source: Kim Kardashian Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

