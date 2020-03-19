Priyanka Chopra Always Steps Out In Style And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is not just a fantastic actor but also a fashion icon for many. The Quantico actor slayed the fashion game several times in her gorgeous dresses. There are several photos and videos of the actor going viral on social media in her stunning outfits. Below we have compiled a few-

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif: Female Actors Who Did The Impossible On Celluloid

5 Times Priyanka Chopra was spotted slaying in uber-chic dresses when she stepped out

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Her Pet Dog Gino's Adorable Moments Will Melt Your Heart

One of the fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas has clicked this picture when Priyanka was getting out of her car with her husband Nick Jonas in New York City.

Another of her fabulous picture was captured in Milan. She is wearing a beautiful short graphic patterned dress with boots.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at an outing by fans, who posted the pictures online. The fan captioned the picture as “her walk is so powerful”. Priyanka is wearing a beautiful royal blue colour dress with white pointed silhouettes.

Also Read: COVID-19:Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Nominated By WHO To Join 'SafeHands' Challenge

The Bollywood actor is now famous all over the world. Whenever she is spotted, her fans gathered around her to take pictures with her. One of the fans took a picture of Priyanka while she was slaying in her polka dot dress with her beautiful black shoes.

The powerful smile that she wears with confidence is more than enough to make everyone swoon over her. Priyanka Chopra looks amazing in her black and white dress and nude stilettos.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Moments Before 'Baywatch' You Need To Revisit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.