When Priyanka Chopra Stated The Reason Why She Stopped Endorsing Fairness Brands

In an old interview with a news portal, Priyanka Chopra revealed why she stopped endorsing fairness brands. The Desi Girl told that she endorsed a fairness brand for almost a year after which she realised that she didn’t want to do it. She said that in her family, her cousins were all fair, while she was dusky as her father has a dark complexion. So her family used to call her with names like ‘Kaali’ (black) for fun.

Adding to that, she said by the age of 13, because of all the names she was called, she felt like applying a lot of fairness cream to change her complexion. So when she was endorsing the brand at the age of 22 with the same insecurities inside her, she realised that she is beautiful in her own skin and she doesn’t want to do this anymore. Therefore, she stopped doing it. Later, Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she was offered to be a part of several fairness commercials, but she denied the offer.

Priyanka slammed for being a hypocrite

Priyanka Chopra was recently criticised when she started supporting the Black Lives Matter campaign after George Floyd's death. People questioned her for having selective rage and support as the actor had been a part of several fairness commercials. The actor received a lot of criticism ever since the video of her endorsing a fairness brand resurfaced, which was after she took a stand on George Floyd’s death in the US. She had shared a post on her Instagram where she had condemned the acts of the cop who knelt on George Floyd's neck for 8 minutes leading to his death. The caption of her post discussed how the 'race war' that exists in the US and around the world has to end.

Amidst all the trolling, a Twitter user shared an old video of Priyanka Chopra where she can be seen giving an interview. In the interview, she can be seen claiming that she loves her dusky skin and would never endorse a fairness cream in her career. As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans started shaming the actor for her hypocrisy.

How can she be so blatantly hypocrite? pic.twitter.com/Wa7c5GJ7r9 — Major Neel (Retd) (@MajorNeel) June 3, 2020

