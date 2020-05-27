What's A 'work From Home' Look? Priyanka Chopra Defines With 'Zoom Meeting Lewk'; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra takes her business quite seriously and when it comes to dressing up for work, her fashion game has always been on point. So what if she's under lockdown? The actor has the perfect ensemble for Zoom meetings under self-isolation as well.

The Fashion actor aced the 'work from home' look in her latest Instagram update where she can be seen wearing a white blazer over a peach top. From the waist down, she has her at-home comfy pyjamas and flipflops just like everyone who has been working from home amid the coronavirus imposed lockdown. With goofy expressions to flaunt her goofy style, Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, "Zoom meeting lewk (sic)."

The global icon who is also known for her impeccable sense of style has been under self-isolation with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas at their home in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to share the very first picture she had clicked with husband Nick Jonas to celebrate the second anniversary of their first date. As seen in the picture shared, Nick Jonas can be seen clicking a selfie, while Priyanka Chopra holds a pout face.

The duo shared their memories of the first date through their social media accounts on Tuesday and wrote little notes of love for each other. Their fans couldn't help pouring out their love for the couple through their comments.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor was last seen in director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes.

She has been signed for the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

