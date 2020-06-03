Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares BMC Guidelines On Cyclone Nisarga, Urges People To Stay Safe

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has urged people in Mumbai to stay safe, as the city braces itself to witness its first-ever cyclone in 100 years. Taking to her Twitter handle to warn fans back home in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra also shared several snippets of the guidelines issued by the BMC. Take a look at the post shared:

#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating. pic.twitter.com/zgne0vVpnR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pays Tribute To 'fallen Heroes' On Memorial Day In A Heartfelt Post

With the tweet shared, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating."

Priyanka also added "This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone.". Take a look:

This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/S2xZ5h0g8z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Nick Jonas For 'incredible' Life; Shares Their First Picture

Cyclone Nisarga

As per reports, Cyclone Nisarga developed over the Arabian Sea a couple of days ago and is very likely to hit the western coast as a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the cyclone will make landfall around noon on the coast of Gujarat and Maharashtra. As per reports, the storm will cross North Maharashtra, adjoining the South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad) with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Considering the threat posed by the impending cyclone, Mumbai Police on Tuesday evening imposed Section 144 along the city's coastline. In addition to this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also appealed to the people of Mumbai and other coastal districts to stay indoors. Take a look at a few tweets:

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who Wore The White Ruffle Gown Better?

Section 144 (CrPC) has been promulgated in the city from 00:00 hours, June 3rd till 12:00 hours, June 4th.

Refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline.#TakingOnNisarga — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 2, 2020

Let us fight this danger like we are standing up to the Corona pandemic and are on our way to defeat it. Likewise, we will prevail over this situation too!



Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 2, 2020

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original Citadel.

If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the films revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pays Tribute To 'fallen Heroes' On Memorial Day In A Heartfelt Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.