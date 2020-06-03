Priyanka Chopra And Other Female Bollywood Actors Who Have Settled Abroad

Many Bollywood celebrities visit foreign places either for their work or leisure. But, there are Bollywood stars who have now settled in these foreign places and travel back and forth for work and personal commitments. Read on to know about such Bollywood actors who have now settled abroad.

Priyanka Chopra

The actor is basically from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. However, the profession of her parents made her shift to Bareilly. Soon after moving to Bareilly, she went to Newton North High School (Newtown, Massachusetts) and then to John F. Kennedy High School (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) for further studies. However, she came back to India to finish high school and to make a career in Bollywood. But, after her marriage to pop star-turned actor Nick Jonas, the actor shifted to Encino, Los Angeles.

Celina Jaitley

Celina Jaitley had a memorable career in Hindi film industry, but she left Bollywood to focus on other commitments. It was in 2011 when she tied the knot with Peter Haag and is now blessed with three kids. The actor is known for her performances in movies like ‘Janasheen’, ‘Golmaal Returns', ‘No Entry’, and many more. Currently, the actor is enjoying her life with her husband and kids in Dubai.

Preity Zinta

The dimpled beauty of Bollywood is one such actor who is missed a lot on the silver screen. It was on February 29, 2016, when she walked down the aisle with a management graduate from Marshall School of Business, Gene Goodenough, who is based out of Los Angeles. Preity and Gene had a Hindu wedding ceremony in Los Angeles with an intimate gathering of close friends and family members.

Pooja Batra

Virasat actress and Miss India International 1993 winner Pooja Batra is currently settled abroad. The model-turned-actor left everything behind to be with the love of her life. The actor has starred in some memorable films like Virasat, Haseena Maan Jayegi, to name a few. The actor found love in an orthopaedic surgeon from California, Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia. In 2011, she came in the news for her divorce. The star is now married to Nawab Shah.

Meenakshi Seshadri

Meenakshi Seshadri, a name which became famous after being a part of blockbuster films such as Hero, Ghayal and Damini, found love off-screen. Meenakshi was ruling Bollywood in the late 80s and is still remembered as an outstanding performer. The actor last appeared in Rajkumar Santoshi’s film Ghatak opposite Sunny Deol. However, when she got married to an investment banker, Harish Mysore, she shifted to the USA. Since then, the two are living there with their two kids and enjoying their married life.

