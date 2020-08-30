Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Govinda & Karisma Twinned In Purple For A Film Shoot

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were one of the most iconic on-screen pairs in the nineties. Both the superstars of their era have collaborated on several iconic films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, and Hero No. 1 to name a few. Recently, a couple of pictures of the superhit jodi was making rounds on the internet, which will surely make ardent fans take a stroll down the memory lane.

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's unseen pictures

Recently, a couple of unseen pictures of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor from the good old days have surfaced on social media.An Instagram handle named 'muvyz.com' shared some throwback pictures of Govinda and Karisma from the sets of their films. In the first picture shared by the handle, a young Govinda and Karisma posed for the camera in twinning purple outfits.

While the Dulhe Raja actor sported a purple kurta with a plain white Nehru jacket and a long scarf tied across his waist, the Raja Hindustani actor stunned in a full-sleeves purple dress with a Warli print and hints of white. She kept her accessories minimal with hoop hearings and rounded off her look with minimal makeup and a curly hairdo.

The iconic jodi of the 90s has given some of the most popular comedy films of all time that have received a cult status over the years. Some of their chartbuster peppy film songs continue to be loved by the masses to date.

Take a look:

(Image credit: muvyz.com Instagram)

In the second unseen picture shared by the handle, a decked up Govinda and Karisma are seen hugging each other as they posed for the camera flaunting their million-dollar smile. The 56-year-old donned an orange sweatshirt with a turtle neck and paired it with a beige blazer and beige pants. On the other hand, the 46-year-old looked gorgeous in an all-white ensemble which comprised a flowy white gown with hints of silver. She accessorised her outfit with chunky silver jewellery, a quirky headpiece and white satin gloves.

Take a look:

(Image credit: muvyz.com Instagram)

Meanwhile, a couple of month back, Karisma Kapoor herself had shared a throwback picture with Govinda from the sets of the song titled Mohabbat Ki Nai Jati from Hero No. 1. Sharing the throwback picture wherein the duo posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, Karisma wrote, "hopefully those carefree days will return again very soon". Check out her post below:

