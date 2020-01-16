The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

These Hilarious Memes On Ranveer Singh's Movies Will Leave You In Splits

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh has appeared in various popular movies and played many iconic roles too. However, these movies have also given some meme material for netizens-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh, one of the finest Bollywood actors, is well-known for his powerful performances in several hit movies. He has won a number of popular awards, including three Filmfare Awards. Ranveer Singh is married to one of the most gorgeous actors in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone. He is one of the most-loved actors of B-Town, who never fails to impress his fans by his acting, dressing style, and fashion sense. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh has also been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012.

Any kind of work that Ranveer does always trends on the internet. Either people appreciate it by posting rave reviews or create hilarious memes on it to entertain others. So, here are some of the funniest memes related to Ranveer Singh’s movies and his roles that took the internet by storm-

Also read | Boman Irani To Team Up With Ranveer Singh To Play His Father In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Here are some of the funniest memes on Ranveer Singh's movies and roles that nearly broke the internet

  • Gundey Movie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveer_baba_ki_choki) on

Image courtesy: @ranveer_baba_ki_choki 

  • Padmavaat Movie (Alauddin Khilji Role)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wild Card Comedy (@jhansiaale) on

 Image courtesy: @jhansiaale

Also read | Ranveer Singh's Romantic Songs That Are Soothing To The Ears; See List

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sarcasmm💯 (@sarcasmm.overloaded) on

 Image courtesy: @sarcasmm.overloaded

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jessica | Content Creator (@thejessicapancholi) on

 Image courtesy: @thejessicapancholi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hitesh Mulwani ♠ (@the_hitech_viner) on

Image courtesy: @the_hitech_viner

Also read | Deepika Padukone Reveals What Ranveer Singh Loves Most About Her

  • Ram Leela Movie ( Ram Role)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Adult Society Official (@adultsocietyofficial) on

Image courtesy: @adultsocietyofficial

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by pihusharma (@pihusharma410) on

Image courtesy: @pihusharma410

  • Bajiroa Mastani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Füll båkçhôdí (@full.bakchod) on

Image courtesy: @fullbakchod

Promo Image courtesy: Instagram (@ranveersingh)

Also read | Ranveer Singh: A List Of The Best Ranveer Singh Movies

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG-SENA TUSSLE
MNS' SARCASTIC JIBE ON SANJAY RAUT
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
LOVE AAJ KAL FIRST LOOK
AAP TAKES A DIG AT BJP-LED UP GOVT