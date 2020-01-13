Ranveer Singh's Romantic Songs That Are Soothing To The Ears; See List

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. His appearances in various films have gained him appreciation in the form of various awards as well. Here are four songs featuring the actor that will put you in the romantic mood.

Ranveer Singh songs to put you in a romantic mood:

1. Sawaar Loon (2013)

Sawaar Loon is a melodious romantic number from the film Lootera, which released in 2013. The song was sung by Monali Thakur while the music was given by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics of Sawaar Loon were penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It stars Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh sharing cute moments with each other.

2. Lahu Munh Lag Gaya (2014)

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya was a song from the 2014 film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The song was sung by Shail Hada and the music was given by the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics of this song were written by Siddharth-Garima. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh falling in love and sharing intimate moments with each other.

3. Jiya Song (2014)

Jiya was a song from the 2014 film Gunday. The song was sung by Arijit Singh while the music of the song was given by Sohail Sen. The lyrics of this song were written by Irshad Kamil. The song features Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra dancing to the melodious music. The song is an imaginary sequence in the film.

4. Nashe Si Chadh Gayi (2016)

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi was a song from the 2016 film Befikre. It was sung by Arijit Singh and the music was given by Vishal Shekhar. The lyrics of the song were given by Jaideep Sahni. The song features Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor dancing and bonding with each other. The song was much loved by the audience.

