Deepika Padukone Reveals What Ranveer Singh Loves Most About Her

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most favourite couples of Bollywood. They have completed a year of their marriage in November 2019. Deepika is currently all set for the release of her upcoming film Chhapaak and is busy with the promotions of the same. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Deepika was seen talking about her life with her husband. Read more to know what the actor had to say.

Deepika on one year of marriage with Ranveer

After completing a year, the Chhapaak actor felt that a lot of things have changed between her and her husband, Ranveer Singh. She said that they support and always encourage each other, and said that she always supports his dressing sense too. The actor added that in a way, there are not many changes from the time the two have started dating, except that now, the two come home together.

The actor said that on the professional front the two make their own decision, and on the personal front, the two decide everything together. She stated that it has been important for the two to retain their personal identities. She stated that where Ranveer has matured in a way that he had brought more professionalism and discipline into his life, she has really opened up with a quirky side.

Talking about how things are at home, the actor said that she loves doing up her house and if there is one thing that her husband loves about her, it is the fact that she is a ‘house-proud.’ Ranveer is always trying to wrap his head around how she manages to multitask at work and still is able to put up the Christmas tree, set up the table and also put the wreath. Deepika stated that she has always been like this. Fans are all geared up for the release of Deepika's upcoming film.

