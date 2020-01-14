Boman Irani To Team Up With Ranveer Singh To Play His Father In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

The makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar have roped in another leading actor into the cast of the film. It has been revealed that Happy New Year actor Boman Irani will be seen essaying the role of Ranveer Singh's father in the upcoming film.

Boman Irani while talking about the script of the said that the script is rare. He also stated that the story of the film is moving.

Boman also stated that Jayeshbhai Jordaar narrates a brilliant story. Complimenting the director Divyang Thakkar, Irani was heard saying that he is the new talent to watch out for. He also said that a director and a writer with a talent like his comes across rarely.

The actor believes that Divyang has given a humorous and an entertaining twist to the thought-provoking story that also gives a powerful message. Ranveer Singh had revealed the first look of the film a few months back.

The first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Boman Irani is teaming up with Ranveer Singh for the second time. He will be seen working with Ranveer in the movie '83. The Happy New Year actor said that working with Ranveer Singh is always fun. He calls Ranveer Singh a powerhouse performer. He further added that Ranveer as an artist gives his all in every scene and that it is amazing to creatively collaborate with a person like him.

Later, Irani confirmed that he plays the role of Ranveer’s father in the film. He further revealed that the father-son relationship in the film is very interesting. The film marks the directorial debut of writer-director Divyang Thakkar.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set in Gujrat and Ranveer Singh plays the role of a Gujarati man. The film is considered to be a hilarious entertainer. Actor Shalini Pandey is making her Bollywood debut with the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films.

