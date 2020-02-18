Himansh Kohli Breaks Silence On Break-up With Neha Kakkar, Says 'everything Became Ugly'

It was an 'ugly affair' when actor Himansh Kohli and singer Neha Kakkar parted ways in December 2018 after being together for almost a year. Breaking the silence on his break-up, Kohli in an interview with a leading publication called it one 'of the worst phases of his life'.

Did Neha Kakkar take a dig at ex-BF Himansh Kohli with her cryptic post?

Kohli revealed that everyone was 'cursing' him on social media because Neha posted 'not-so-cryptic posts and cried on television', in the end assuming that he was at fault. He said that he felt like crying too but 'put up a brave front'. Kohli, who has maintained silence over it since then, said that he was made out to 'be the villain' because no one bothered to know the real story (his side).

In a shocking revelation, Kohli revealed that it was Neha Kakkar's decision to break-up and not his. He said that they had made 'marriage plans' but she decided not to continue with the relationship. Post their break-up, Kakkar had put up posts on social media hinting at their relationship, to which, Kohli further said that there were times when he felt like reverting to all the posts but later decided not to because he loved her once and couldn't put her in a bad light.

Neha Kakkar breaks silence on 'Neha Ki Shaadi' with Aditya Narayan

Clarifying his stance on the public backlash he received, Kohli said that he was deeply hurt when people accused him of 'infidelity' and 'of using her for becoming famous'. He explained that he was making money and had films even before he met Neha and in fact had let go of work too because he would travel with her for her shows.

'Have put it all behind me now', Kohli concluded as he cleared that things got better once Kakkar came out with a statement saying he hadn't cheated on her.

On the professional front, Neha Kakkar is currently judging a music reality show Indian Idol 11. She hit headlines recently for 'wedding rumours' with singer Aditya Narayan, later which was dismissed by both of them.

WATCH: Neha Kakkar gives away Rs 2000 notes to the needy, fans call her 'down to earth'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.