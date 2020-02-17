WATCH: Neha Kakkar Gives Away Rs 2000 Notes To The Needy, Fans Call Her 'down To Earth'

In a video going viral on social media, shared by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, singer Neha Kakkar was seen giving money to street children. The singer gave Rs. 2000 notes to the needy kids who approached her to sell tissues.

Many fans were surprised seeing her humble gesture and dropped comments like 'she is down to earth', 'lady with a golden heart'. One user said, "She helped those...kids without hesitation". Another wrote: "4000/ - she gave smiling... Awesome." One fan said, "Girl with a golden heart ❤️ Much respect and love for this girl."

Meanwhile, a camera person suddenly asked Neha who was leaving the venue, "Nehaji shaadi kab hai" (Neha, when is your marriage?). To this, Neha started laughing and walked off.

Later, dropping a comment on social media, Neha shut down the wedding rumours with singer Aditya Narayan and clarified, "Nooo Shaadi Virallll!! 🤭 I’m happily Single ❤️💪🏼 Aadi just keep asking me on screen to get married and I keep saying No to him, Never said Yes. Rest is all to Entertain the world. I feel lucky that I’m capable enough to entertain people and give them Happiness with my music and appearances."

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's much-awaited song titled Goa Beach was recently released. Their song has been trending on YouTube and fans also praised their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

