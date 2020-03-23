Himanshi Khurrana Hacked? "Koi Mere Twitter Ke Saath Kuch Kar Raha Hai," Says Bigg Boss-er

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurrana who made headlines after her stint in the popular television show led by Salman Khan informed that 'someone' was fiddling with her Twitter account, hinting that it may be hacked. In a series of posts, Khurrana asked what a person would 'achieve' this and stressed why one would choose to spread such 'hate'. Read below-

Himanshi Khurrana's Twitter account hacked?

Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai ......... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity......thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 21, 2020

Bewajah hate faila rahe ho ..........ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi 😊 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) March 21, 2020

During her stay in the house, her chemistry with co-contestant Asim Raiz was hotly debated. It also became controversial when it came to light that Asim already had a girlfriend, a fact that he vehemently denied. Himanshi was eliminated from the show, while Asim went on to become the first runner-up of the show. However, their romance seems to have endured -- they often share pictures and videos clips with each other. At one instance, sharing a picture of Himanshi hugging Asim, he had called her ‘my queen’.

A few days back, the duo made headlines when they were seen spending time with each other. Taking to Twitter, Himanshi Khurana shared a video that features her and Asim Riaz dancing to a romantic song. At first, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are seen holding hands and grooving to the song. Later, the duo appears to do a cute step.

To all asim n asimanshi himanshi fans thanku for everything ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GWAmGGn1fc — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 20, 2020

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz met each other in the house of Bigg Boss 13. Khurana was a wild card entrant in the show. Himanshi and was reportedly already engaged to someone and was going to get married soon after the show ended. However, her relationship with Asim Riaz grew stronger in the house and speculations were rife that something is definitely brewing between the two.

