Himanshi Khurrana And Asim Riaz's Romantic Dance Will Melt Your Heart; Watch

While Bigg Boss 13 was all about fights and drama, fans also witnessed romance blooming in the house. The first runner-up of the show, Asim Riaz was seen confessing his love for Himanshi Khurana on national television. Later on, Himanshi too confessed her feelings for him, while on the show. Now after Bigg Boss 13 has ended, the duo has been spending time with each other and their pictures on social media are proof of the same.

Taking to Twitter, Himanshi Khurana shared a video that features her and Asim Riaz dancing to a romantic song. At first, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are seen holding hands and grooving to the song. Later, the duo appears to do a cute step.

Have a look at Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s romantic dance here:

To all asim n asimanshi himanshi fans thanku for everything ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GWAmGGn1fc — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 20, 2020

Here’s how fans are reacting:

Awww May God Protect both of you from all the evil eyes & negativity. Stay Happy & Keep supporting each other.#AsiManshiForLife pic.twitter.com/DWYIbjrhCY — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) February 20, 2020

Together you act as one. Together you smile. Together you cry. You are not alone anymore. Love is about two people who are destined to be one @imrealasim #AsiManshiForLife pic.twitter.com/SZbaXVkKly — Nishan (@Nis786) February 20, 2020

Bhabhi pura video chaiye., look at you two Love birds. Now this is pure Bliss..., so much positivity...Your Smiles though...Cant stop smiling myself...M in Love with u two

..Stay blessed :) #AsiManshi ❤ pic.twitter.com/0SHinOM6ca — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) February 20, 2020

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s love story

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz met each other in the house of Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi Khurana was a wild card entrant in the show. Himanshi was already engaged to someone and was going to get married soon after Bigg Boss 13. However, her relationship with Asim Riaz grew stronger in the house.

The host of the show, Salman Khan was seen warning Asim Riaz as Himanshi Khurana was already engaged. Later it was revealed by Salman that Himanshi’s marriage was called off because of Asim Riaz’s fondness for her. During the connection week, Himanshi was seen entering the house of Bigg Boss 13 again, after her elimination, as Asim’s connection. That's when she confessed that she loves Asim during one of the Weekend Ka War episodes.

