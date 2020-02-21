The Debate
Himanshi Khurrana And Asim Riaz's Romantic Dance Will Melt Your Heart; Watch

Television News

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are seen spending time with each other after Bigg Boss 13. They are seen dancing on a romantic song. Read on to know more.

himanshi khurana

While Bigg Boss 13 was all about fights and drama, fans also witnessed romance blooming in the house. The first runner-up of the showAsim Riaz was seen confessing his love for Himanshi Khurana on national television. Later on, Himanshi too confessed her feelings for him, while on the show. Now after Bigg Boss 13 has ended, the duo has been spending time with each other and their pictures on social media are proof of the same.

Taking to Twitter, Himanshi Khurana shared a video that features her and Asim Riaz dancing to a romantic song. At first, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are seen holding hands and grooving to the song. Later, the duo appears to do a cute step.

Have a look at Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s romantic dance here:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Slams Shefali Jariwala For Her Comments On Asim Riaz

Here’s how fans are reacting:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Himanshi Khurana Has THIS Advice For Sidharth Shukla

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Asim's 'GF' Row, Says 'It's Now Sorted'

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Why Did Himanshi Khurana Unfollow Asim Riaz's Brother Umar? Truth Revealed

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s love story

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz met each other in the house of Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi Khurana was a wild card entrant in the show. Himanshi was already engaged to someone and was going to get married soon after Bigg Boss 13. However, her relationship with Asim Riaz grew stronger in the house.

The host of the show, Salman Khan was seen warning Asim Riaz as Himanshi Khurana was already engaged. Later it was revealed by Salman that Himanshi’s marriage was called off because of Asim Riaz’s fondness for her. During the connection week, Himanshi was seen entering the house of Bigg Boss 13 again, after her elimination, as Asim’s connection. That's when she confessed that she loves Asim during one of the Weekend Ka War episodes. 

 

 

