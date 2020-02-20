The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Slams Shefali Jariwala For Her Comments On Asim Riaz

Even though Bigg Boss 13 has ended, controversies have not ended yet as recently Himanshi Khurrana spills the beans on Shefali Jariwala's comment

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
The finale episode of Bigg Boss 13 was aired on February 15, 2020 and Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner. Even though the show has ended, the controversies around the contestants are still making headlines. Recently, Himanshi Khurrana reacted to Shefali Jariwala’s claim.

After Shefali Jariwala’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house, she had accused Asim Riaz of flirting with her, even after knowing that she was married. Shefali Jariwala also went on to claim that Asim Riaz had also flirted with Mahira Sharma. Seems like Shefali’s comment was not received well by Asim Riaz’ fans as they trolled the actor.

And recently, Himanshi Khurrana spilt the beans on this matter and was shocked to know about Shefali’s statements against Asim. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Himanshi Khurrana slammed Shefali Jariwala’s claims. She added that she respects Shefali Jariwala but was not able to react to her claims on Asim Riaz. Himanshi also said that there was nothing as such that happened in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Himanshi Khurrana said that she has no idea why Shefali would make such statements. She also revealed that she was actually trapped between Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala because her bonding with both of them was strong. She also said that she acted as the glue between them. Himanshi Khurrana said that she was speechless as Shefali never mentioned anything to her. What do you think about this incident? Tell us in our comment section below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: Himanshi Khurrana Instagram, Shefali Jariwala Instagram, Asim Riaz Instagram

 

 

