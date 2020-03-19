Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana Called "adorable" By Fans In 'Kalla Sohna Nai' Song

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been making headlines since their appearance in Bigg Boss 13. Now, the two have come together for a music video. It is a romantic number named Kalla Sohna Nai. Kalla Sohna Nai is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Babbu has penned down the lyrics. Check out what fans have to say about their new song.

Kalla Sohna Nai song reactions

I am in Love with this chemistry wowww #AsiManshi@imrealasim @realhimanshi amazing work done by both

gaana 3 mins ka tha 10mins ka hota to bhi hum dekhlete its just awesome #KallaSohnaNai #SohnaAsim #SohniHimanshi https://t.co/KB4eCYjKqC — Muzaffar Ali (@Muzaffa86066636) March 19, 2020

ASIM AND HIMANSHI BOTH ARE DOING EXTRA LEVEL PERFORMANCE IN #KallaSohnaNai



SO HAPPY AND PROUD OF THEM #SohnaAsim#SohniHimanshi — Asim #KallaSohnaNai (@lonewarrior011) March 19, 2020

The video is soo cutee omg Asim looks like such a happy, playful kiddo and Himanshi looks so beautiful. Loved their chemistry, expressions and acting. Gonna watch it on repeat now byee. #KallaSohnaNai #SohnaAsim @imrealasim @realhimanshi #SohniHimanshi pic.twitter.com/Q4e79Csf7g — finding destiny (@Findingdestiny5) March 19, 2020

Kalla Sohna Nai song

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana became one of the most talked-about couples during and after Bigg Boss 13. Both gained a huge fan following and many find them adorable together.

