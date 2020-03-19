The Debate
Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana Called "adorable" By Fans In 'Kalla Sohna Nai' Song

Music

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are seen together in their latest romantic track 'Kalla Sohna Nai' sung by Neha Kakkar. Read to know how fans reacted

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been making headlines since their appearance in Bigg Boss 13. Now, the two have come together for a music video. It is a romantic number named Kalla Sohna NaiKalla Sohna Nai is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Babbu has penned down the lyrics. Check out what fans have to say about their new song.

Also Read | Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Go On A Long Drive And Fans Can't Keep Calm; Watch

Kalla Sohna Nai song reactions

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Star 'Bigg Boss 13' Runner-up Asim Riaz?

Also Read | 'Mere Angne Mein' Song Out; Fans Pour Love For Asim Riaz- Jacqueline Fernandez Number

Kalla Sohna Nai song

Also Read | Himanshi Khurrana And Asim Riaz's Romantic Dance Will Melt Your Heart; Watch

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana became one of the most talked-about couples during and after Bigg Boss 13. Both gained a huge fan following and many find them adorable together. 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
