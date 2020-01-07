Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy And Heer' Trailer Sees Him In Dual Role | Watch Video

Himesh Reshammiya is all set to make a come back to the big screen in a film that presents him like never before. The trailer of his upcoming romantic-comedy Happy Hardy and Heer has finally been released. The film will see Himesh Reshammiya in a dual role where the two characters are completely different from each other. One is that of a turban-wearing Sikh, who goes by Happy while the other is a stylish musician named Hardy. The trailer shows Happy fondly in love with Heer, who happens to be his friend from childhood. Heer, on the other hand, has friend-zoned Happy and is in love with his lookalike rockstar, Hardy. Check out the full trailer here which came out just a few hours ago:

Happy Hardy and Heer - Film cast and more details

Happy Hardy and Heer has been billed around the concept of 'friend zone' and casts Sonia Mann in the lead role along with Himesh Reshammiya, who will be seen in a double role for the first time in his career.

The film also marks the singing debut of Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Ek Pyaar ka Nagma Hai went viral on social media. The film's soundtrack features songs like Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 and Teri Meri Kahani voiced by the Internet star. Directed by Rakesh Thakar and backed by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Mankachand, Happy Hardy and Heer is slated to come out on January 31, 2020.

