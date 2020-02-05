Hina Khan Backs Priyanka Chopra, Challenges Trolls, 'to Wear The Outfit For 10 Minutes'

After Madhu Chopra, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, actress Hina Khan came out in defense of Priyanka Chopra who got trolled for her bold and risque Grammys 2020 outfit. The Ralph and Russo gown attracted eyeballs for different reasons — while some praised her for, many criticised the plunging neckline. Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks attacked Chopra and said that there is an 'age to wear such clothes'.
Hina Khan, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood spoke about the controversy and in an interview said, "I don’t understand. Who are you to comment on somebody’s clothes if she is comfortable?"
She added: "I have been telling this to people. I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes. It’s not easy to wear. It’s not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff. It is tricky, God! You got to have that elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit."
She also hit out at Wendell Rodricks who criticized Chopra's Ralph and Russo gown and age-shamed the actress and wrote, “Wendel Rodricks afraid to admit he was body shaming Priyanka. Such a fake! He covers his legs cos he has varicose veins. Will ge cover his fave with hijab when he wrinkles up????” (sic)
An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes
