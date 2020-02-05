Hina Khan Backs Priyanka Chopra, Challenges Trolls, 'to Wear The Outfit For 10 Minutes'

After Madhu Chopra, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, actress Hina Khan came out in defense of Priyanka Chopra who got trolled for her bold and risque Grammys 2020 outfit. The Ralph and Russo gown attracted eyeballs for different reasons — while some praised her for, many criticised the plunging neckline. Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks attacked Chopra and said that there is an 'age to wear such clothes'.

Hina Khan, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood spoke about the controversy and in an interview said, "I don’t understand. Who are you to comment on somebody’s clothes if she is comfortable?"

She added: "I have been telling this to people. I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes. It’s not easy to wear. It’s not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff. It is tricky, God! You got to have that elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit."

She also hit out at Wendell Rodricks who criticized Chopra's Ralph and Russo gown and age-shamed the actress and wrote, “Wendel Rodricks afraid to admit he was body shaming Priyanka. Such a fake! He covers his legs cos he has varicose veins. Will ge cover his fave with hijab when he wrinkles up????” (sic)

