Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez And Shakira's Grand Super Bowl Performance

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra recently took to social media to praise the amazing performance given by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during Super Bowl 2020's halftime show.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
jennifer lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recently rocked the dance floor during the halftime show of the Super Bowl 2020. Fans were not the only ones to be impressed by their sizzling performance, many celebrities took to social media to express their amazement after watching Jennifer and Shakira's performance. Among them was Bollywood superstar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was might impressed by their performance during the Super Bowl 2020. Pee Cee took to Twitter to applaud the brilliant show put up by the two artists. 

Priyanka Chopra lauds the jaw-dropping performance

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's Net Worth will astonish you; check details inside

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter as soon as she saw Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's sizzling performance during the Super Bowl halftime. The Bollywood superstar wrote that she was amazed to see such talented and powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. Priyanka further added that she had no words to describe their brilliant show. 

Also Read | Super Bowl 2020: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to honour Kobe Bryant

While hundreds of fans gushed over the halftime show, celebs too joined in to praise the performance. Celebs such as Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Pink took to social media to congratulate the two women on their wonderful performance that rocked Super Bowl 2020

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme joins her on stage at Super Bowl 2020

Jennifer Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, also took to social media to gush over her show. Alex posted a video on Instagram, where he energetically cheered for Jennnifer as she performed on stage. Check out A-Rod's video below, where he turned cheerleader for his lady love. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to tie the knot this summer? Find out

 

 

