Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez And Shakira's Grand Super Bowl Performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recently rocked the dance floor during the halftime show of the Super Bowl 2020. Fans were not the only ones to be impressed by their sizzling performance, many celebrities took to social media to express their amazement after watching Jennifer and Shakira's performance. Among them was Bollywood superstar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was might impressed by their performance during the Super Bowl 2020. Pee Cee took to Twitter to applaud the brilliant show put up by the two artists.

Priyanka Chopra lauds the jaw-dropping performance

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter as soon as she saw Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's sizzling performance during the Super Bowl halftime. The Bollywood superstar wrote that she was amazed to see such talented and powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. Priyanka further added that she had no words to describe their brilliant show.

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

While hundreds of fans gushed over the halftime show, celebs too joined in to praise the performance. Celebs such as Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Pink took to social media to congratulate the two women on their wonderful performance that rocked Super Bowl 2020.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Jennifer Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, also took to social media to gush over her show. Alex posted a video on Instagram, where he energetically cheered for Jennnifer as she performed on stage. Check out A-Rod's video below, where he turned cheerleader for his lady love.

