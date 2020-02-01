Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Slams Trolls For Criticising Her Grammys Outfit

Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Ralph and Russo plunging gown created quite a stir on social media for both right and wrong reasons. While many loved the bold and risque outfit, there was a section of the audience that criticised and body-shamed Chopra. Coming out in support of her daughter, Madhu Chopra spoke to a news agency and said that the criticism and trolling only makes Priyanka stronger.

"I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger, that she lives life on her own terms. It is her body, she can do what she wants and she is a beautiful one. I also sent her a saying that said 'It is my life' whose life am I living? Yours or mine? I can do what I want with my life. Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind their computers who don't have joys in their life. I feel like they get attention by saying bad things, they don’t mean to say bad things, but they get attention."

She added: "I don’t give much heed to the troller. I loved the dress and she showed me a sample before she wore it. I thought it was a little risk but she carried it off well and she was one of the best dressed," Chopra told ANI. Agreeing with her aunt, Priyanka's cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra also dropped a comment and said, "ASSS badi mumma absolutelyyy ❤️❤️❤️ @madhumalati" [sic]

While Priyanka hasn't broken her silence on the criticism, she, however, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note post Grammys event. She wrote: "I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I’m so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not...I some how have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift."

