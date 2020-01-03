Hina Khan Gives Perfect Boss Lady Vibes In Orange Pantsuit, See Pictures

Hina Khan was last featured in the song Raanjhanaa alongside Priyank Sharma. She gained recognition with her role as Akshara in the serial Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor also performed the role of Komolika in the remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from her roles, the actor has emerged as one of the most popular fashion icons in the television industry. Her chic and trendy looks have been making a lot of news lately. Recently, the actor set the internet on fire with her adorable orange pantsuit look.

Hina's orange pantsuit look

Hina Khan donned an orange coloured pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor paired a wrap up uneven blouse with flared pants. The blouse had a deep hemp neck and ruffles detailing to it. The actor completed the look with black animal-printed stilettos. She accessorised the look with a gold double-layered necklace.

For her glam, Hina Khan kept it bold with a pink eye shadow and mascara on her eyes. She balanced her makeup with a nude tone lip colour. Her hair was well brushed with wavy curls left loose on her shoulders.

Also Read| Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna's stunning vacation photos you must check out

Also Read| Hina Khan’s dreamy vacation outfit has this connection with Anita Hassanandani

Also Read| Hina Khan to Jennifer Winget: A look at the best dressed television actors

On the work front

Hina Khan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and aired on Star Plus. Hina Khan is speculated to be seen next in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She has been reportedly rehearsing for a song of the film.

Also Read| Christmas celebrations of television actors, from Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.