Hina Khan’s Dreamy Vacation Outfit Has This Connection With Anita Hassanandani

Hina Khan is one television actor who is often lauded for her sartorial choices. After charming the viewers in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara, she also went on to become one of the finalists in the show Bigg Boss for her headstrong stint. Recently, Hina was also seen in a totally ravishing avatar as she essayed the fiesty vamp Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2. She will soon be venturing into Bollywood and is also pursuing her wanderlust by travelling to some exotic locales. The actor is currently enjoying a dreamy vacay in Maldives. She also flaunted her wonderful beachy attire in her recent picture.

Hina and Anita can be seen sharing the same outfit

It seems her outfit has a surprising connection with television actor Anita Hassanandani. After Hina shared her gorgeous picture in a blue frilly beach dress, Anita commented on her post saying that she has the same dress. Now this seems to be truly a wonderful connection. Anita also mentioned that she purchased the outfit from Goa.

Hina along with her beau Rocky hosted a Christmas bash for all their industry friends

In other news, the actor and her beau Rocky Jaiswal recently hosted a Christmas bash at their residence in Mumbai. The duo hosted the celebrations for the entire star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 along with a few other friends from the television industry. From Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal, Sahil Anand, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh were in the Hina and Rocky's star-studded guestlist for the Christmas bash.

Hina, who earlier essayed the role of Komolika in the primetime show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 invited her co-star Erica Fernandes for the Christmas bash. Hina also thanked Erica for her presence and wrote: "Thanks for coming" on the photo shared on her official social media story. The actor was also surprised with Rohan Mehra's presence, who had shared the screen with her in her debut, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina will reportedly soon be seen in director Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film.

