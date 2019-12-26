The Debate
Hina Khan To Jennifer Winget: A Look At The Best Dressed Television Actors

Television News

Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka and many more TV celebs have stunned their fans with their amazing fashion choices. Here are the best-dressed Tv actors

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Television is growing exponentially with each passing day. Gone are the days when the television stars would restrict themselves to their onscreen personality. With social media up in full scale, even the small screen actors are leaving no stone unturned in making a mark with their unique sense of style. From Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi to Surbhi Chandna, few actors are widely followed on social media for their stunning and glamorous style statements. Here are some of the best and worst dressed television celebrities:

Hina Khan

Hina keeps making headlines for her unique sense of style. She usually grabs the attention of her followers with her amazing and experimental fashion choices. Here are some of her looks to take fashion cues from.

Also Read | Christmas Celebrations Of Television Actors, From Hina Khan To Erica Fernandes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Jennifer Winget

Well, Jennifer's looks from her series Beyhadh is the most loved looks of the actor. She is often seen sporting some unique and experimental looks. The actor is quite followed for dapper and chic looks.

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari Style File: Best Outfits And Fashion Statements Of The Television Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on

Other television celebrities that have also levelled up their fashion game are as follows:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Also Read | Television Personality And Chef Jagee John Found Dead At Her Home In Kerala

Erica Fernandes:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Surbhi Chandna:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Shivangi Joshi:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

Also Read | Jennifer Winget's Different Television Shows And Her Mesmerising Looks In Them

 

 

