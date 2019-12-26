Hina Khan To Jennifer Winget: A Look At The Best Dressed Television Actors

Television is growing exponentially with each passing day. Gone are the days when the television stars would restrict themselves to their onscreen personality. With social media up in full scale, even the small screen actors are leaving no stone unturned in making a mark with their unique sense of style. From Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi to Surbhi Chandna, few actors are widely followed on social media for their stunning and glamorous style statements. Here are some of the best and worst dressed television celebrities:

Hina Khan

Hina keeps making headlines for her unique sense of style. She usually grabs the attention of her followers with her amazing and experimental fashion choices. Here are some of her looks to take fashion cues from.

Also Read | Christmas Celebrations Of Television Actors, From Hina Khan To Erica Fernandes

Jennifer Winget

Well, Jennifer's looks from her series Beyhadh is the most loved looks of the actor. She is often seen sporting some unique and experimental looks. The actor is quite followed for dapper and chic looks.

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari Style File: Best Outfits And Fashion Statements Of The Television Actor

Other television celebrities that have also levelled up their fashion game are as follows:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Also Read | Television Personality And Chef Jagee John Found Dead At Her Home In Kerala

Erica Fernandes:

Surbhi Chandna:

Shivangi Joshi:

Also Read | Jennifer Winget's Different Television Shows And Her Mesmerising Looks In Them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.