Hina Khan Talks About Ordeal With Stalker And How She Dealt With Threats

Hina Khan is all set to kickstart her career in Bollywood with the Vikram Bhatt directorial titled Hacked. The story of the film revolves around a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession. The film was officially announced by the makers on January 8, 2020, sharing the first look poster of the film. Recently, Hina Khan spoke about an incident that she had with a stalker.

Hina Khan reveals her real-life incident with a stalker

In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Hina Khan spoke about the ordeal. She shared a real-life experience she faced with a stalker. She revealed that there was a stalker, who used to send Hina videos of himself from different contact numbers, and how she continued blocking all of those numbers. Khan stated that her stalker used to send her videos of himself howling.

Taking about a film Hacked, in an interview with PTI said, "As a woman, this story was important for me. Hacking and stalking can happen with anyone, but women are subjected to it more. Men don’t get stalked as much as women do. Also, women don’t open up about it."

She further added, "Initially, I was sceptical to take up a subject that has never been touched before. Stalking is not even taken seriously as a crime. People casually talk about stalking. You speak to any woman who has dealt with it, her life is miserable. With this film, if I’m able to give some strength to women out there, I will be more than happy."

