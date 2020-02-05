Hina Khan Spills Beans On Tying Knot With Beau Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan is all set to kickstart her career in Bollywood with the Vikram Bhatt directorial titled Hacked. Hina will be seen alongside three male leads in the film, namely Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in the film. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor recently achieved yet another milestone as she completed 11 successful years in the industry.

However, she walked her way to the limelight after she featured in Bigg Boss 12 as a contestant and was one of the finalists. The actor, very frequently, makes headlines regarding either her personal life or professional life. It has been reported that Hina Khan is in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal. She has also been very open about her relationship with Jaiswal as well on Bigg Boss 12 too. The Hacked actor recently revealed when will she be tying the know with Jaiswal.

Hina Khan on marrying Rocky Jaiswal

Hina recently sat down for an interview with a leading online portal. During the interview, she was asked about her wedding plans with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. She stated that she has just started her career in films so she is not thinking of getting married anytime soon. The actor further added that she thinks that she is more or less settled in her life and considers the wedding a formality. However, she later revealed that she might say 'I do' to Rocky Jaiswal after two-and-a-half-years.

On the career front, her debut film Hacked is all set to hit the silver screens of February 7, 2020. The film will be competing with the Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer Malang. Apart from Hacked, Hina Khan has several other projects including Damaged 2, an untitled horror show alongside Kushal Tandon for Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji.

