Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Mouni Roy Prove Pink Is A Happy Colour, See Pics

Hina Khan is all set to dip her toes in Bollywood with her first film Hacked that will hit the screens on Friday. Surbhi Chandna is winning hearts with her impressive role as Dr Ishani in the popular daily soap Sanjivani. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, has been roped in for Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated movie Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir and Alia.

While all the divas are busy venturing out their careers in the industry, they are also widely lauded for their style statements. Recently, the actors sported bright pink outfits that stormed the internet. Take a look at the times when they defined their love for the happy colour.

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and Mouni Roy's pink outfits

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has left no stone unturned in promoting her first movie Hacked. Known to try experimental looks at ease, Hina recently sported a bright pink ensemble while promoting her film. Not to miss the same shaded eyeliner that added more glam to her look. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna

Here, Surbhi Chandna is seen donning a bright pink suit for one for her photoshoots. With a neat sleek hairdo and bold eye makeup, Chandna rocked the attire at ease. All eyes are on her heels that compliment her pink outfit.

Mouni Roy

If you sneak into Mouni Roy's Instagram, you will see that the actor has sported pink outfits quite a lot of times. Only recently, Mouni wore a pink gown for one of her shoots. Teaming the outfit with a dainty neckpiece, she looked perfect. Check out her pink outfits.

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Mouni Roy Instagram)

